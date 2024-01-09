Sue BBC if you think BBC documentary on TB Joshua is not true - Dr. Oduro Osae tells critics

Director Auditor for Internal Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae

The Director Auditor for Internal Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, has told critics of the BBC documentary on the late TB Joshua, to take legal action if they believe the documentary contains false information.

According to him, there is a huge sums of money to be won should they win the case in court.



During an interview on the nation's broadcaster, GTV on Tuesday, January 9, 2023, Dr. Oduro Osae, addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the BBC documentary on TB Joshua.



He emphasised that those who dispute the accuracy of the documentary should not merely voice their concerns but should take concrete legal actions.



“Sue them, since you think that it is not true. Take legal actions so that you get huge damages if it is not true.



But if you sit and you say that it is not true without taking any action then, the reverse is the case,” he said in an interview on the nation’s broadcaster, GTV on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Dr. Oduro Osae believes that legal action is the appropriate course of action for those who strongly believe the documentary to be inaccurate or defamatory.



“But I think that if they strongly believe that is not true what they said in the documentary, take legal action. BBC is a big organisation and you can get a lot of money if you think that it is not true. But until you do that, this is in the public domain,” he added.



His challenge comes in the wake of the BBC's release of a documentary that shed light on various aspects of the late TB Joshua the late founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)



The documentary, which has sparked widespread discussions, exposes instances of sexual abuse, rape allegations, and manipulations of miracles within the SCOAN.



Sue the BBC if you think the documentary is not true and they're damaging the reputation of TB Joshua - Dr. Oduro Osae#GTVBreakfast

