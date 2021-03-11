Sue families of jailed T’di kidnappers – Effah Darteh to Families of kidnapped girls

Private legal practitioner Nkrabeah Effah Dartey

Private legal practitioner Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has said the government cannot be compelled to pay the families of the kidnaped Takoradi girls any compensation.

He said the government and the tax payers have done no wrong in the matter to warrant payment of compensation.



He told TV3’s Evelyn Tengmaa in an interview that the family of the kidnapped girls can rather sue the families of the criminals for compensation.



“The government of Ghana and the ordinary tax payer has not done anything wrong so they cannot pay any compensation to the bereaved families but what they can do is that they can pursue the families of the accused persons, those who have been sentenced to death,” Mr Effah Darteh said.



He added “Their families can be sued for compensation but whether they will succeed or not is another matter.”



The Sekondi High Court sentenced to death the two accused persons behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of four Takoradi girls.

Justice Richard Adjei Frimpong, however, gave Nigerians Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji 30 days to appeal the judgment if need be.



3news.com‘s Eric Yaw Adjei reported prior to judgment that there was little to no action on Friday, March 5 at the premises of the Sekondi High Court as Justice Adjei Frimpong prepared to give the verdict.



The case has generated intense interest in the across the country over the years.



Before it was transferred to the Sekondi High Court from the Takoradi District Court, the case had hearings record a crowd of enthusiastic residents who were eager to hear the punishment of the two suspects.



Airwaves of radio stations in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis were always inundated with calls of concern after each court hearing.

The only center of attraction was the group of armed of police officers who normally escort the two suspects to court.



All seven members of the jury were present on the day of judgment.



Three of the families of the “murdered” girls were also present.



Apart from the family of Ruthlove Quayson all the rest, present, sat in a pensive mood as the Presiding Judge read out the ruling.



The family of Ruthlove Quayson, has since long, shown disinterest in the case.