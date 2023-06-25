Suffering Ghanaians losing interest in democracy – Rev. Korankye Ankrah laments

Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah

Rev. Ankrah argued that due to the failure of the political class to use the country’s resources for everyone’s benefit and the unacceptable actions of politicians such as greed, corruption and extreme politicking, many have lost hope in the country’s democracy.



“Our politicians, I want you to know that people are hurting, people are suffering to the extent that we’ve come to the place where people are losing faith in our democratic practice to go the polls to even vote because at the end of the day when we elect our officers and officials and we entrust the leadership of this nation and the resources into their hands, at the end of the day, we don’t see the resources being turned into everybody’s benefit. We see greed, corruption, fighting, politicking from the beginning to the next election,” he lamented.

Rev, Korankye Ankrah does not shy away from criticising the political class when he deems fit. He has regularly chastised them for failing to deliver on their mandate.