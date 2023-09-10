Suhum-Abessim Basic School’s decision to admit only desk-owning pupils affirms the neglect and near collapse of basic education – MP

Dr. Clement Apaak has described the incident as alarming and unfortunate.

A Deputy Ranking on the Education Committee of Parliament says the decision by the management of the Suhum-Abessim Basic School to admit only pupils with their own chairs and tables is one of the many examples to prove that the current administration has neglected basic education.

He lamented that the situation shows this administration has almost collapsed basic education in Ghana.



It has emerged that pupils at Suhum-Abessim Basic School in the Eastern Region bring their own chairs and tables before gaining admission into the school.



This is due to the failure of the Municipal Education Directorate and the Assembly to provide desks and other learning logistics to the school.



The situation, according to a publication by the state broadcaster, has affected teaching and learning.

Reacting to the story, Dr. Apaak, an educationist and the MP for Builsa South, noted that the situation affirms the terrible conditions in our basic school system.



The MP, who had consistently expressed worry over the current state of our basic system, slammed the president and his government for failing to invest in basic education.



“Pupils at Suhum-Abessim Basic School in the Eastern Region bring their own chairs and tables before gaining admission into the school. This confirms the terrible conditions in our basic school system due to neglect by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government,” he said in a tweet.



In July this year, the MP accused President Akufo-Addo of depriving basic schools of necessary resources.



In a brief statement, the MP questioned why schools reopened without the necessary resources to run them.

According to him, the government has not paid the capitation grant for six terms and is in arrears.



Aside from that, many schools lack textbooks to improve teaching and learning, and those that do have a limited supply.



He also revealed that most schools are experiencing furniture shortages.



As a result, he has requested that the President address the issues he has outlined in order to keep the schools from collapsing.