Suhum Police uncover bags of sugar adulterated with sand, cooking oil laced with water

The bags of sugar have been adulterated with sand

The Suhum Police Command in Eastern region has uncovered a warehouse of large quantities of adulterated sugar and cooking oil.

The bags of sugar have been adulterated with sand. The sand is placed beneath the bags and covered with natural sugar.



The large quantities of cooking oil have been adulterated with water.



Police Intelligence led to the arrest of one suspect during the operation.

Police were still taking stock of the items to establish their quantities at the warehouse located at the Dr. Marvel Clinic area.



Starr News has gathered that the suspects have been selling the fake products to unsuspecting clients outside Suhum township.



They have succeeded in swindling yet to be yet-to-be-identified number of shop owners in parts of the Eastern Region.