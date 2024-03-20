Suhuyini alleges UN office edited him out of Ramadan video for promoting anti-LGBT+ Bill?

Alhassan Suhuyini is the MP for Tamale North

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has alleged that a United Nations outfit, UNHCR Africa, deliberately edited portions of a Ramadan promotion video in which he was in, citing his co-sponsorship of the recently passed Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, as the reason.

He took to Facebook on Wednesday, March 20, to express his concerns, quoting the post by UNHCR Africa, where his segment was edited out, for which he raised the objections.



Suhuyini expressed disappointment at the perceived censorship, highlighting that it is unfair for an office such as the UNHCR Africa to oppose differing opinions on international issues.



He emphasised the importance of maintaining open-mindedness and fostering a spirit of collaboration towards a common good, rather than stifling diverse perspectives.



The MP urged the UNHCR Africa office to respect differing viewpoints and encouraged them to embrace dialogue and cooperation to address shared goals.



He also stressed the need for mutual respect and understanding, particularly in matters of global significance, such as human rights and family values.

“It is important to recognize that in a diverse society, we are bound to have differences in opinions on international topics.



“However, it is crucial to maintain an open mind and foster a spirit of collaboration towards a common good. While it is perfectly acceptable to hold differing views, it is essential to respect each other's perspectives and work together towards a shared goal. By embracing our differences and finding common ground, we can achieve greater unity and progress on important global issues," he wrote in response to the UNHCR post that included the video he was supposedly in.



Suhuyini further underscored the importance of upholding freedom of expression and criticized what he perceived as attempts to silence dissenting voices. He called for a more inclusive approach that acknowledges and respects diverse opinions while working towards common objectives.



In conclusion, Suhuyini urged stakeholders, including the UNHCR Africa office, to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration to promote human rights and uphold shared values, emphasising the importance of mutual respect and cooperation in addressing complex societal issues.



“Intolerance towards differing opinions only hinders our ability to come together and create positive change,” he added.

See the post by the Tamale North MP below:







