Suit against approval of new ministers: This whole problem was created by Eugene Arhin - Dafeamekpor explains

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi constituency, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has stated that the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, should be blamed for the freeze on the approval of ministerial appointees by parliament.

According to him, when Eugene Arhin communicated the revocation of the ministers' appointments, he (the MP) notified them that there was something fundamentally wrong, but it was ignored.



Based on this, he filed a writ of summons at the Supreme Court against the Speaker of Parliament (1st defendant) and the Attorney General (2nd defendant), seeking a declaration that the non-vetting of ministers of state whose appointments were revoked by the president on February 14, 2024, but were reassigned to new portfolios, is unconstitutional.



Speaking on ‘Good Morning Ghana’ on Metro TV, he said, "This whole problem was created by Eugene Arhin. If he had communicated properly… I have to blame him because I made a point on the night of February 14th, and I indicated that Eugene should be called upon to correct the communication if that is not the true intent of the President because if you don’t do that after 30 days, I will sue so I put them on notice.



"I was hoping that they would come and say that communication was made in error. You have seen other releases regarding ministerial appointments by the President; why haven’t those persons been revoked first of all before assigning them? So there was something fundamentally wrong with that communication."



President Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in a letter signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, announced the biggest reshuffle to his government since assuming office on January 7, 2017.

