Summon stakeholders over enormous failure in teacher licensure exam - Clement Apaak

Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, Clement Apaak

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament has called on the leadership of the committee to mobilise all relevant stakeholders in the education sector for questioning.

This reaction comes on the back of the number of teachers who failed the retake of the 2023 teacher licensure exam.



The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, also expressed that the National Teaching Council, Colleges of Education and affiliates, the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education and the education committee in parliament ought to sit together to ascertain the cause of the extreme failure of teachers in the licensure exam.



The MP made this appeal during an engagement with Accra-based Citi News.



“The stakeholders in education and the parliamentary sub-committee on education in particular ought to hold a hearing by inviting those charged with preparing teachers which will include the colleges of education, the universities that the various colleges are affiliated to, the National Teaching Council, the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education so that we find out exactly where the problem is and why such a colossal number of teachers failed to pass a licensure exam,” he said.



A total of 1,277 out of the 7, 728 teachers passed the retake of the 2023 licensure exams.

The Public Relations Officer for the National Teacher Council, Dennis Osei-Owusu, in an interview, revealed that some of the teachers were writing the same paper for the 2nd and 9th time, respectively.



Over 28,000 newly trained teachers sat for the first-ever teacher licensure examination on Monday, September 10, 2018.



Out of the 28,757 teachers who wrote the first examination, 21,287, representing 74 percent passed, while 7,432 failed.



The examination sought to ensure that only qualified teachers were employed to teach as a way of improving the standard of teaching.



