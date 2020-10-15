Sunyani-Chiraa: 35 NDC, independent candidate supporters defect to NPP

The NDC defectors were welcomed by the New Patriotic Party

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Independent parliamentary candidates at Chiraa in the Sunyani West Constituency in the Bono Region have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At a meeting organised by the Bono Regional Secretariat, 15 members have rejected the opposition NDC party whilst 20 people who were originally members of the New Patriotic Party but left to join an independent candidate were also welcomed back to the party.



The meeting, led by Kwame Baffoe Abronye for the various groups at Chiraa, which was to canvass for votes for President Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for the area brought together 20 groups with over one thousand members from various communities at Chiraa.



Madam Akua Siraa, leader of the defected members said they have served and voted for the NDC for some years but have observed the performance of the NPP Government within this short period, they needed not to waste any more time with the NDC and therefore decided to join the NPP.



She said within the three years in office, the government had built several classroom blocks, has ensured stable power supply, provided free water and free education something she said, the NDC could not do during its eight years in power.

The Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye speaking at the meeting commended the defectors for their truthfulness and welcomed them into the fold, saying President Akufo-Addo has performed better and therefore must be supported by all Ghanaians in his transformational agenda.



Chairman Abronye urged supporters of the party to desist from voting "skirt and blouse" in the upcoming December polls.



Adding that the idea of casting a vote for Nana Akuffo Addo and against the Parliamentary candidates would not be a good decision.



Present at the meeting were, the Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng, Deputy Organizer Kofi Darko, Financial Secretary Mr Henry Oppong, Communications Director Asare Bediako, Professor Tina Abrefa-Gyan Regional Campaign Team Member, Constituency Chairman Mr Kusi Boadum, Council of Elders and other high profile individuals.

