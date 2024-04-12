Sunyani East MP justifies why he must be re-elected, touts achievements

Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh

Source: GNA

Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency, is asking his constituents to re-elect him in the Election 2024 general polls to bring the development of the constituency to the next level.

He said his re-election would also enhance their socio-economic lives.



The MP, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), won the election in 2008 parliamentary election to begin his political career in parliament.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Ameyaw-Cheremeh, a legal luminary, re-assured of his commitment to bring the development of the constituency to the next level and enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the constituents.



The MP highlighted some of his achievements in education and electricity extension, spread across the various localities in the constituency since 2008.



Ameyaw-Cheremeh mentioned an ongoing construction of a mega STEM project at the Sunyani Ridge Experimental School, which contained a two-storey classroom block with ancillaries, laboratories with offices and stores, a staff common room, and 36-seater modern toilet installed with seven poly tanks.

Additionally, the school has benefited from a two-unit classroom block with a four-seater water closet (WC) toilet, kitchen, an office, store, washrooms, and a reservoir.



The Kotokrom Municipal Assembly School has also benefited from a two-unit kindergarten block with a four-seater water closet toilet, a kitchen, an office, a store, washrooms, and a reservoir, while the Sunyani Boaheng Korkor Basic School has also benefited from a two-unit KG block, four-seater WC toilet, an office, a store, washrooms, and a reservoir.



Ameyaw-Cheremeh said the Nsagobesa Basic School had also received a two-unit KG block with four-seater WC toilet, a kitchen, an office, a store, washrooms, and a reservoir, while the Sunyani Police Basic School had a similar educational project.



The Adidaase basic school has also benefited from a two-unit KG block with four-seater WC toilet, a kitchen, an office, a store, washrooms and a reservoir, while the Daadom Basic School has also gotten a similar facility.



At Yawhima, the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Junior High School (JHS) had a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities, while the Nkrankrom JHS, and the Sunyani St Anselm Basic School also benefited from similar facilities.

The Sunyani Methodist Vocational Institute has gotten a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities, with an on-going construction of the Nwawasua Basic School taking hold of a two-unit KG block with four-seater WC toilet, kitchen, an office, a store, washrooms, and a reservoir.



Ameyaw-Cheremeh said he is also putting up a 12-unit classroom storey block at the Sunyani New Newtown Methodist school and added the Asufufu St Anthony of Padua School had also benefited from a six-unit classroom facility with offices and store.



The Abesim SDA basic school had also benefited from a three-unit classroom block with the Yawmiri basic school benefiting from the refurbishment of a six-unit classroom block, as well as the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) receiving a 12-unit classroom storey block and a 600-capacity girls’ dormitory and another 600-capacity boys’ dormitory.



Additionally, the SUSEC had benefited from a 1000-capacity dining hall complex, with a kitchen and 50-seater bus with the Abesim St. James Seminary and SHS receiving a 50-seater bus and six-unit classroom block, with the Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School (TASTEC) benefiting from a six-unit classroom block.



The MP said he had extended the school feeding programme to benefit Yawhima and Mensahkrom basic schools and remained committed to contributing to the Abesim Educational Endowment Fund set up by the chiefs and people of Abesim in the municipality.

More so, construction work on a six-unit classroom block, ancillary facilities and four-seater WC toilet is progressing steadily at the Atuahenkrom basic school.



Ameyaw-Cheremeh said he had also supplied computers and accessories to Osofokrom basic school, TASTECH and renovated the offices of the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Education.



He said he also played an instrumental role in the establishment of an Armour Training School with a 250-bed housing facility, an administration block and an auditorium at the Third Garrison Battalion (3BN).



The Sunyani College of Nursing had also benefited from a 300-bed capacity boys’ dormitory, furnishing the Sunyani workshops of the Sunyani Technical University and Baakoniaba Methodist Vocational and Technical Institute with modern tools and equipment.



On electricity extension, Ameyaw-Cheremeh said power had been extended to Benue Nwanta, New-Dormaa Asuakwaa and Kurosuaa Number One, KyeremehKrom, Osofokrom, Tano Ano, Yawhima-Mensahkrom, and Yawhima-Forkuokrom.

Works were also progressing to connect lights to Yawmiri, Yeboahkrom, Nyamebekyere, Mamprusi, and Yawhima-Yatareso, the MP stated, adding that he had also provided solar streetlamps at Nsaagobesa, Kyeremehkrom, Kwaku-Polo, Osofokrom, Asikasu, Yeboahkrom, Nsaagobesa Bungalow and Koo Kyere.