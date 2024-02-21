Sunyani East NPP supporters urged to unite to retain parliamentary seat

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Nathaniel Bartholomew Nkum, the Sunyani East Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the party delegates and supporters to bury their differences and unite for victory in Election 2024.

He emphasised that the NPP national leadership had been able to resolve some internal misunderstandings in the constituency and it was important to prioritise unity and handwork towards retaining not only the Parliamentary seat but also winning the December elections.



More than 1,000 delegates in Sunyani East did not participate in the January 27 parliamentary primary of the NPP due to certain internal misunderstandings.



However, the national leadership resolved those differences and set Saturday, March 9, 2024, to conduct the primary in the constituency.



At the close of its nominations only two aspirants, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and George Kumi, a former envoy under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s government, had filed for the contest.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Nkum said the internal wrangling, petty squabbles and unnecessary backbiting could disintegrate the Party’s unity, thereby affecting its chances of winning the elections.



“As constituency executives, we have a huge responsibility to identify and bring on board everybody, especially disgruntled party people in our constituency for an effective political campaign,” he said.

“We can’t go for and win the Elections 2024 with a divided front, and we are working hard, reaching out to everybody, Party members and supporters, identifying and tackling all emerging problems proactively,” Mr Nkum stated.



He said voter apathy among the membership could cause it dearly in the general election, hence the need to ensure that all grievances and internal challenges were addressed to the satisfaction of all.



Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the Party, advised the followers of the two parliamentary contestants to remain decorous and conduct clean campaigns.



“We want to end the primary with absolute unity and go for Election 2024 with a formidable front to break the eight, so we expect all party members to be wary of seeking the general and collective interests of our great elephant family,” he said.



“Each of the parliamentary aspirants qualified to lead the Party in the constituency in the next general election and the executives are ever ready to support any of them to retain the seat”.



Boateng expressed the hope that the Saturday, March 9 constituency primary would be conducted credibly to satisfy all the aspirants and their followers to strengthen unity.