Sunyani High Court cites ADB Bank for contempt

The Sunyani High Court has cited the ADB Bank for contempt after it refused to comply with the court’s judgement which dated back to February 2020.

This is when the court presid­ed over by Justice Patrick Baayeh had delivered judgement in fa­vour of Mr Emmanuel Abugrago Abukyi, a former Sunyani Branch Manager of the bank for his summary dismissal.



Mr Abukyi was summarily dismissed together with another colleague for negligently mak­ing the bank lose an amount of GH¢246,500.00 which was supposed to be transferred into a Bank of Ghana account (BoG).



But contrary to the allegation, it was later detected that a new software the bank had installed made the transmission of the said amount from the Sunyani ADB account to the BoG account fail.



A copy of the court judgement which is currently in possession of the Ghanaian Times indicated that the GH¢ 246,500.00 was locked up in a suspense account and was retrieved.



However, the bank went ahead to dismiss the two ADB bank staff without any compensation whatsoever.

The two ADB bank staff went to the Sunyani High Court presided over by Justice Patrick Baayeh on February 21, 2022, and the court delivered judgement in their favour.



According to the judgement, the court ordered the ADB bank to compute all salaries, allowances, and benefits that the plaintiff was entitled to from February 18, 2014, to February 17, 2019, and filed same at the registry at the court within thirty 30 days from the day of judgement (end of March 2022).



The court also ordered that any applicable terminal benefits, welfare or provident fund, and SSNIT contribution up to the year 2020 be paid to Mr. Abukyi.



The court again awarded gen­eral damages of GH¢20,000.00 and a cost of GH¢ 10,000.00 for the plaintiff.



At the time of filing this report, the bank had failed to comply with the court ruling.

The plaintiff has however served the ADB Bank with an entry of judgement as far back as Febru­ary 2020, but the bank had still not computed the entitlement of Mr. Abukyi.



The bank however chose to go to the appeal court but the case was struck out by the court.



Meanwhile, Mr. Abukyi through his lawyer Barima Hinneh had cited the board of directors of ADB bank for contempt of court at the Sunyani High Court which is to be called on November 30 this year.