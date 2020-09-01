Regional News

Sunyani MCE advises JHS final year students to avoid roaming

Mad. Owusu-Banahene interacting with candidates

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive has advised final year students preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be studious and avoid roaming around to protect themselves from contracting the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

As the BECE begins on September 14, she reminded the candidates about the need for them to be discipline and concentrate on their studies.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene gave the advice when she visited some basic schools in the Municipality on Monday to interact with the final year students.



She told the students that though COVID-19 had brought changes in the way of life of the people that should not affect their studies, and ruined their education.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene emphasized that until the students passed the BECE, they would not have the opportunity to benefit from the government Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme.

Among the schools she visited were the Islamic JHS, High Street JHS, Sacred Heart JHS and Sunyani Business College Model JHS.



The MCE admonished the students against all forms of examination malpractices, which could subsequently lead to the cancellation of their results and jeopardize their future.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene told them they were going to write what they had already learnt in school, and urged the candidates not to panic, but ensure that they read through all the questions before they attempted to tackle their choice.

