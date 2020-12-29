Sunyani MCE assures equitable distribution of development projects

Ms. Justina Owusu-Banahene is the Municipal Chief Executive of Sunyani

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive has assured residents of the equitable distribution of development projects in deprived and underserved communities in the Municipality.

She emphasized the need for the local communities to initiate 'self-help' development projects to attract support from the Municipal Assembly and other development partners so as to push the development of the communities forward.



Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the assurance when she inspected a dilapidated footbridge at Addiakrom in the Municipality.



The MCE joined Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency who is embarking on a thank you to express his appreciation to the electorate for re-electing him to represent them in parliament for the third time.



Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated that the Assembly alone could not shoulder the responsibility of development, adding that, local communities that played their part and self-initiated projects could easily attract assistance from the Assembly and civil society organizations.

She emphasized it is the priority of the Assembly to address the development needs of the people.



Madam Owusu-Banahene expressed appreciation to the people for voting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the MP for the area, saying, the people would never regret taking such a decision.



On his part, Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also expressed gratitude to the electorate for the confidence they had reposed in him, and promised to collaborate with the Assembly and lobbied for development projects that would make life better for the people.