Sunyani Municipal Assembly supplies basic schools with 1,000 desks

The Sunyani Municipal Director of Education, Theresa Kyere Boakye received the donated desks

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has presented 1,000 dual desks to the Municipal Education Directorate to be distributed to basic schools in the Municipality.

At a short ceremony held in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahene tasked the directorate to ensure that the desks were supplied among only deprived and deserving schools in the Municipality.



She said it was the responsibility of the circuit supervisors to ensure that the furniture was well maintained, and assured that the Assembly would continue to provide all materials required to facilitate effective teaching and learning in basic schools.

Theresa Kyere Boakye, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Education, who received the items, said many basic schools needed the desks because of high enrolment and thanked the Assembly for the support and appealed for more of the desks.

