Sunyani Municipal Assembly to step up strategies to fight coronavirus

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Justina Owusu Banahene has given assurance that the assembly would step up activities to combat the novel COVID-19 in the municipality.

Speaking in an interview with the section of the media in Sunyani, madam Owusu Banahene said the assembly is putting in place measures to compel the public to observe all protocols to fight the Covid-19.



According to her, the use of the task force would be revisited, the Mask Ambassadors will be supported to resume their campaign, while other stakeholders have been prompted to scale up their roles in the fight against COVID-19.



Madam Owusu Banahene said apart from the police command assigning police officers to enforce the Covid-19 protocols, the assembly task force is expected to complement their efforts in ensuring that Sunyani municipality is free from COVID-19.

She mentioned the shift system for market women, support for Mask Ambassadors to embark on advocacy and education, radio and TV education, like other areas the assembly is looking at in fighting COVID-19.



The MCE said Individual and groups engagements in churches, offices, shops, deep collaboration with GES, Transport unions, support for Traditional Authority to engage indigenes are other strategies the assembly is adopting in the fight against COVID-19.

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor