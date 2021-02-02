Sunyani Municipal Education Directorate receives PPEs from Regional Minister designate

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene is to serve as Bono Regional Minister pending parliamentary approval

Source: Kwame Frimpong, Contributor

The outgoing Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani Municipal, who has been designated as the Bono Regional Minister, Hon Justina Owusu-Banahene, has presented PPEs to the Municipal Education Directorate in the assembly.

Hon Justina Owusu-Banahene on Tuesday, February 2, on behalf of the Municipal Assembly presented a number of Personal Protective Equipment to the Municipal Directorate of Education to be distributed to the various schools in the assembly to assist in the fight against COVID-19 in the municipality.



The outgoing Municipal Chief Executive last week, in her briefing with the media on measures taken by the assembly to fight the spread of COVID-19, indicated that school children without nose masks were to be arrested.



The Bono Regional Minister-designate in her presentation of these PPEs to the Education Directorate emphasised on the need for the society to do whatever we can to protect our future leaders in this pandemic to ensure that these school pupils, who are the future leaders are safe from contracting this virus.



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene admonished the officials at the education directorate to continuously liaise with headmasters in schools to monitor situations at the various schools to be updated for swift responses to be taken to ensure that our future leaders are well protected against COVID-19.

Mr Oliver Adu, the Deputy Director in charge of Education, Monitoring and Information System (EMIS) who received the items on behalf of the education directorate, expressed appreciation to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and the Regional Minister designate for their donation to the directorate for onward distribution to the schools to augment effort of government in the fight against COVID-19 in schools.



Mr Oliver Adu, on behalf of the education directorate, pledged to ensure that the items get to the schools which are really in need of them to complement the efforts of Ghana Education Service.



The items that were presented to the education directorate included fifty veronica buckets with metal stands, wastewater receptors, tissues, bins, six thousand



pieces of reusable nose masks and five thousand pieces of alcohol-based hand sensitizers.

