Sunyani Municipal NCCE rolls out school engagements as part of 2023 citizenship week celebration

The Sunyani Municipal Directorate of NCCE has visited pupils of various basic and junior high schools within the Municipality with a role model as part of this year’s citizenship week celebrations. Among the schools visited were Nyamaa JHS, St James and Patrick’s JHS, St Anthony of Padua JHS, etc.

At Nyamaa Basic/JHS on June 9, 2023, we interacted with the pupils on the theme “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child”.



The exercise formed part of the flagship programmes of the Commission to engage pupils and students at the basic level of Ghana’s educational system, to mentor and groom them toward the realization of their potential role as future leaders and also to deepen their knowledge on civics and democracy.



The role model of the exercise in the personality of Mr. Samuel Kofi Adagbodzo, a Planning officer with the Sunyani Municipal Assembly used the opportunity to sensitize the pupils on the positive values that enable us to contribute to the overall advancement of nation Ghana.

He touched on the issue of get rich quick attitude which has led to the youth indulging in betting and internet fraud activities. The Pupils’ attention was drawn to this unusual feature in our values as a nation with its attendant consequences such as imprisonment and under certain circumstances loss of lives and property.



This according to him could be prevented if the youth of the country channel their energies to the pursuit of knowledge through formal education and also by becoming law-abiding.



The Municipal Director, Mr. Benjamin Kyere during his delivery on one part exposed the participants to various causes and impacts of indiscipline in our society leading to polluting our environment and other forms of attitudinal and behavioral traits that needed to be addressed.