Sunyani West Assembly offers support to students

MCD presenting cheque to one of the beneficiaries

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly has offered educational support worth GH₵22,000 to 12 brilliant but needy tertiary students in the Municipality.

Each of the students received cheque ranging from GH₵1000.00 to GH₵3,000.00 to enable them pursue their education in their various institutions across the country to transform lives.



In a short ceremony to handover the cheques to the beneficiaries, the Municipal Chief Executive, Evan Kusi Boadum underscore the importance of education and encouraged the beneficiary students to be motivated by the gesture to take their studies seriously while in school.

He indicated that the Assembly was doing everything possible to improve the standard of education in the Municipality and advised the students to attach importance to their studies.



Stephen Asirifi Darkwah, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Assembly for the support.