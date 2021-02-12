Sunyani West Municipal records 2 coronavirus deaths

Ghana has so far recorded 494 deaths from the Coronavirus

Correspondence from Bono Region

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region has recorded two death from coronavirus.



The Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Martin Obeng disclosed this in an exclusive interview on Friday, February 12, 2021.



The Municipal Chief Executive said this was enclosed in a letter that was received from the Municipal Health Directorate on Thursday, February 11, 2021, giving him an update on the cases of coronavirus in the Sunyani West municipality.



The Municipal Assembly on Monday, February 8, 2021 had a meeting with the Municipal Police together with the committee of the assembly to revive the municipal tax force on COVID-19.



A visit to Odumasi, the district capital of Sunyani West Municipal Assembly by Ghanaweb's Regional Correspondence saw the municipal COVID-19 tax force in town arresting those without nose masks.

A member of the police tax force, who spoke on condition of ananomity, explained that those who have been arrested without observing the COVID-19 protocols are transported to the Municipal Police Station. These culprits are forced to buy nose masks, education on consequences of the virus are explained to them and subsequently released after a stern warning.



Hon. Martin Obeng, the Municipal Chief Executive of the assembly said the assembly had to look for money for the environmental officers of the assembly to buy chemicals to bury these two cironavirus bodies. He appealed to the general public, especially in Sunyani West to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols; wearing of nose masks and observing of social distance as often as possible.



Per the Executive Instrument, EI 164, anyone who is found to have been in breach of this COVID-19 protocols will be made to pay for a fine of Gh?12,000 or sentence for a period of four years in prison.



The Municipal Chief Executive indicated of the assembly's plans to give out free nose masks and hand sanitizers to his people from next week. According to Hon Martin Obeng, the Regional Coordinating Council has received a number of personal protective equipment from the government to be distributed to the various assemblies.



Mr Ohene Adjei, an assembly member for the Awua New Town Electoral Area pleaded with the general public to not to buy into the misleading perception of those who claim that coronavirus does not exist. Mr Adjei therefore urged each and everyone to practice personal hygiene by frequently washing their hands under running water with liquid soaps.