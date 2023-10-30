Sunyani West goes pink with Amma Frimpomaa

File photo

Source: GNA

In a dedicated effort to raise awareness about the risks associated with breast cancer, Lawyer Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, a native of Odumase, organised a health walk and health screening event for the residents of Odumase and the surrounding communities in the Sunyani West constituency on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Following a 2-kilometer walk, Amma Frimpomaa addressed the gathered participants and stressed the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. She emphasized the importance of educating people about its symptoms and the significance of early detection to facilitate preventive measures and improve survival rates. Amma Frimpomaa assured the people that her commitment extends beyond her hometown and that she will persistently seek support from corporate entities for the constituency as long as she lives.



The event, held at the Odumase Lorry Park, garnered the presence of traditional leaders from various traditional councils in the Sunyani West Municipality. It also witnessed the screening of hundreds of Odumase natives and residents from the surrounding communities by healthcare professionals. In addition to the local community, students, and various groups also participated in the day's activities. The event kicked off with a 2-kilometre health walk from the Old Municipal Assembly to the screening venue.



Speaking on behalf of the traditional councils present, Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, the Omanhemaa of Odumase No.1 traditional area, commended Amma for her valuable contributions to Odumase and the wider constituency. She encouraged both parents and the youth in attendance to prioritize their education, with the hope that more Odumase natives would follow Amma Frimpomaa's inspiring example through educational attainment.

Two breast cancer survivors shared their inspiring stories with the audience. One survivor recounted how early detection played a pivotal role in her successful battle against the disease, while the second survivor emphasized the risks of substituting traditional herbal medicine for conventional medical treatments in breast cancer care. Her personal experience revealed the deterioration of her condition when she opted for herbal remedies. Both survivors encouraged the audience to undergo screenings, highlighting the critical importance of early detection in the treatment of breast cancer.



Amma Frimpomaa expressed her gratitude to the Volta River Authority (VRA), Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), and Tropical Cables for their support in making the program a resounding success. Statistics indicate that in Ghana, over 4,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, with approximately half of them succumbing to the disease.



Alarmingly, up to 70% of women are diagnosed at advanced stages, largely due to a lack of awareness and education, as well as prevalent myths and misconceptions. Globally, breast cancer remains the most widespread form of cancer, underscoring the importance of early detection programs and varied treatment approaches in enhancing survival rates since the 1980s.