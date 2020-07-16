Regional News

Sunyani coronavirus prevention taskforce locks up drinking spots

Some members of the Taskforce locking up a drinking a spot

The Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce has locked up major drinking spots and night clubs operating in the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities with security padlocks.

The move forms part of its up-scaled measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the two municipalities.



Led by Superintendent Haruna Alhassan of the Ghana Immigration Service, the Taskforce had earlier issued warning notices to the operators to close their facilities in compliance with preventive measures outlined by the government to contain the spread of the disease.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Supt. Alhassan noted the drinking bars and night clubs were flouting the directives by the government, hence, their closures.

They included Dreamers Pub, New Stamford Bridge, Europa 2000, Time Out Pub, Vienna City as well as Leisure and Lover Inn spots situated at Fiapre, Odumase, Abesim, Chiraa, Berlin Top, New-Dormaa and Penkwase.



Supt. Alhassan warned that any drinking bar operator who would defy the order would not be spared and advised the affected operators to visit the two Municipal Assemblies to ascertain the penalties due them.

