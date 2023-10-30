Supacem joins hands with Citi FM/Citi TV in resettlement efforts for Akosombo Dam spillage victims

In a heartwarming show of unity and support for those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, Supacem, the renowned manufacturers of Supacem 42.5R grade cement, has joined forces with Citi FM/Citi TV to aid in the reconstruction of resettlement centers for the victims.

The collaboration between Supacem and the media powerhouse is a testament to the commitment of businesses and organizations to the welfare of their fellow Ghanaians.



Supacem's involvement in this noble cause comes in the form of a generous donation of 1,000 bags of their high-quality Supacem 42.5R grade cement. This substantial contribution is expected to provide the essential construction materials needed to build two resettlement centers, starting with the one in Torkpo, Shai Osudoku District, Greater Accra Region.



Furthermore, Supacem's distributors rallied together and contributed GHS 25,000 of their own funds to support the cause. This monetary assistance will go a long way in facilitating the construction process and ensuring that the first resettlement center in Torkpo becomes a reality.



Kojo Arthur, the National Sales Manager of CBI Ghana Ltd., the parent company of Supacem expressed the company's dedication to assisting those affected by the dam spillage.

He emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "When we heard about the unfortunate incident, I quickly organized my distributors and said to them, 'You know what, we have to help our brothers and sisters.' They contributed twenty-five thousand cedis. Then I went to management and told them about what our distributors had raised, and they told me, 'Kojo, let's provide the cement.' So, we are here with 1,000 bags of cement. Afterwards, we were wondering how the artisans would be paid, and the staff also donated twenty thousand Ghana cedis to pay the artisans. This is for the short term, and we promise to be part of the long-term solution to restore the lives of our brothers and sisters."



The Managing Director of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, welcomed Supacem's contribution and the collective effort, reinforcing the importance of businesses and the media coming together to support the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



This partnership between Supacem and Citi FM/Citi TV serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the power of collaboration in times of crisis. As the project "OperationRebuild" progresses, the combined efforts of these organizations will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by this unfortunate incident.



