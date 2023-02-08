Super intellectual Ghanaian siblings make it to top 20 in Edify Ghana Writing Competition

Gerrard Ayibontey Noah and Annabel Okailey Noah

Source: Agbley Oteng Emmanuel, Contributor

Gerrard Ayibontey Noah (15) and Annabel Okailey Noah (11), both former pupils of Peak Lyceum International school in Community 22, Tema have made it to the top 20 of a writing competition organized by Edify Ghana, a not-for-profit organization that works with private schools by supporting them through training, providing access to loans and educational technology.

The competition which began in October 2022 saw entries from students from about 1,600 partner schools across the country out of which the best 20 books were selected and published which included that of Gerrard and Annabel. The siblings who were interviewed on the media shared excerpts from their books.



They went further to explain their plans of making copies of their books available to students all over the country, the aim of which is to inspire children towards reading and learning.







As part of their plans to make copies of the published books available to every Ghanaian student, the Noah siblings both expressed that they are open to receiving support and partnerships from organizations, schools and the Ghana Education Service in any way.



“The Mysterious Tale of Reynard Shanty” authored by Gerrard Ayibontey Noah chronicles a wealthy man who lives in a small town and whose wealth was unknown as well as where he hails from. However, something mysterious happened during the time he threw a party for some invited guests where a precious statue got broken by one of the guests in his ballroom and that was the last time anyone set eyes on him in the town.





Annabel Okailey Noah’s book, titled “A Daring Escape” also tells the story of a single mother of three who managed to escape upon coming under several attacks from the government because she always wrote articles that criticized the government.



Speaking about winning the writing competition and plans for his published book, Gerrard Ayibontey Noah shared, “I am excited my story was adjudged one of the best from the competition and it gives me great joy to see my story published as a book. I like to capture the attention of readers since some people do not enjoy reading books. I feel I can do more on my book with time so I have plans to continue the story because there is more mystery to be unveiled in Reynard Shanty’s story and I can’t wait to share that with my readers.”







Annabel and Gerrard reiterated that they will continue to chase their writing dreams and urged all young people out there to do same. “I will like to tell everyone to never give up because Phiona (in my story) did not give up and as a result of her resilience, she fulfilled her dream. Never give up, strive harder because everything is possible,” Annabel said.



