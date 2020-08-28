General News

Supervisor of children's home caught stealing food

The supervisor of the Nyohni Children's Home in Tamale, the Northern Region capital, is in the grips of the police for allegedly stealing food items belonging to the home.

According to a report by the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, Ms Mawulorm Afelete was caught committing the crime by residents of the area on Thursday, August 28, 2020, but she later reported herself to the police “as she appeared to sense danger”.



“The items she was alleged to be carting away in a tricycle were meant for the home. Her arrest followed months of surveillance by some residents of the area after several complaints about the supervisor's conduct.



“Upon her arrest, the supervisor was sent along with the items to the Nyohin Youth Chief palace where she was handed over to the community leaders, but she left and reported herself to the police,” the Daily Graphic report stated.

According to the report, bags of rice, maize, cartons of beverages Milo and milk, canned tomatoes, fish and weaning foods, cooking oil, noodles, soap, detergents, bottled water, roast meat (beef), among others were being carted away before she was found out.



The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent (Supt) Bernard Baba Ananga, has said investigations were ongoing.



“One resident, Mr Abukari Jamaldeen, who was among the vigilant residents who made the arrest, told the Daily Graphic that they had received about five complaints within the space of three months about how the supervisor allegedly diverted food items from the home,” the newspaper reported.

