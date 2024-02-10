Supervisor who allegedly stole GH¢100,000 from two companies remanded

File photo

A supervisor for Goil and Dukes Oil, Benjamin Kofi Koomson, has been remanded into police custody for allegedly stealing GH¢100,000 meant for the two fuel stations.

The suspect allegedly stole the amount and reportedly used it to seek spiritual favours in a failed romantic scam and money-doubling deal.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Prince Collins Bening said the suspect approached another person and informed him he needed a recommendation of a spiritualist who was good at money-doubling and romantic scam deals.



The suspect, he said, told Nana Poku, the one who introduced him to the spiritualist, that he got into contact with a white lady and needed some spiritual protection, so the white lady would be sending him money anytime he asked.



Kofi Koomson was then introduced to one spiritualist by the name of Busuka Kofi Anane, who promised to help him.



The spiritualist then asked him to pay GH¢50,000 so it would be used to facilitate the spiritual rites, which would make him get more money and also give him total control over the white lady.

Kofi Koomson then went ahead and stole from the two companies he was working for and handed it over to the spiritualist.



After that, the said spiritualist took him through some rites and told him he could call the white lady and demand any amount, and she would give it to him.



However, after placing several calls to the white lady, nobody responded, and Kofi Koomson became disappointed and furious and demanded the return of the GHc50,000.



But in a twist of events, the spiritualist demanded another GHC 8,000, claiming that it would help complete the rituals.



This continued until officials at the two companies discovered the discrepancies in their finances.

Later, Kofi Koomson was arrested, and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he stole the money, which amounted to GHC 100,000.



Meanwhile, Nana Poku is on the run after discovering that the deal has gone bad.



The suspect and the self-acclaimed spiritualist were dragged before a court presided over by Abubakar Adams, who remanded the suspect into police custody.



He is expected to reappear in two weeks as the police continue with their investigation into the matter.