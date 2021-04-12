Supply of mackerel did not replace eggs in approved SHS menu - Buffer Stock CEO

The National Food Buffer Stock Company has clarified that claims purporting that its supply of mackerels to senior high schools is what has contributed to the low patronage of eggs.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the NAFCO, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, his company, which is in-charge of food security in the country, is not to be blamed for the case of low patronage of eggs in the country.



"It is not true that mackerel replaced eggs in the National Approved Menu, thereby affecting local poultry farmers," he explained.



He made this known during a press briefing, on the back of allegation by Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch.



Kofi Asare had alleged that NAFCO had contracted a company by name Lamens Ventures to "supply imported Chinese mackerel to all SHS in Ghana."



He continued that, "This reduced the demand for eggs by 70%, and coupled with supply chain disruptions of COVID-19, it forced many poultry farmers who had invested in layers for school supplies shutting down and laying off labour."



But, Hanan Adbul-Wahab insists the claims are totally untrue and do not represent the true state of affairs of things.

"There has not been any policy that compels SHS not to buy eggs. The mackerel and eggs are not mutually exclusive. Schools can buy eggs if they so wish, in addition to the mackerel supplied by NAFCO," he explained.



He added that contrary to the claims, the government had rather decided, as a matter of policy, to use the Free SHS to support local farmers and the poultry industry.



"Food produced in Ghana are to be sourced locally whiles all other food items not locally produced were to be imported by NAFCO Licensed Suppliers at competitive prices and supplied to schools without compromising quality and quantity," he said.



Also, "Lamens Ventures has been one of our many Licensed Suppliers since the inception of the Free SHS programme in September 2017 and not just emerging as being claimed by Mr. Asare."



