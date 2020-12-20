Support Islamic initiatives – Murtala Ahmed

CEO of Sukra Concepts, Murtala Mohammed Ahmed

The Chief Executive Officer of Sukra Concepts and Board member of Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards, Murtala Mohammed Ahmed has called Muslim businessmen to support the award scheme to make it better in the coming years.

The event which has over the years distinguished itself in honouring individuals for their great feat in impacting good Islamic morals and championing the course of improving society has again achieved another milestone.



However, he believes Ghana Muslims Achiever Awards can shine more light on the efforts of the selfless heroes in society if given the needed support and attention.



To this end, Murtala Mohammed Ahmed has called on Muslims in Ghana to embrace the concept since a community which does honour its heroes is not worth dying for.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the awards, the CEO stated that the scheme can do more not only by bringing to bear the achievements of our men of courage in Ghana and across Africa but will also in effect create employment for the youth.



The event took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, December 11, 2020.