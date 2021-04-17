Support the fight against illegal mining, no politics - Ayeh Paye to politicians

Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano Constituency, has charged politicians and government officials to desist from politicizing mining issues in the country.

He called on political figures in the country to place their partisan affiliations aside and selflessly work together to fight the menace of illegal mining, popularly called galamsey.



His comment came on the heels of a national consultative dialogue on small-scale mining opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra on Wednesday.



President Akufo-Addo has called for national consensus to promote a responsible, viable and environmentally sustainable small-scale mining industry.



His call is aimed at stamping out the menace of illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as "galamsey", and also to support and grow responsible small-scale mining.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, engaging stakeholders in the dialogue, also cautioned against illegal mining.

The Minister stressed that sanctions and penalties imposed by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995) should be applied to all those who infract the law irrespective of political colour, socio-economic status or class.



Contributing to Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Samuel Ayeh Paye sent words of advice to his fellow politicians and leaders of the nation.



"Let us remove the politics and ensure that the government officials and politicians involved in illegal mining desist from it so that we achieve the goal to rid the nation of illegal mining that has ruined and contaminated our waterbodies.



"Irrespective of your political affiliations, let's support the Minister in the fight against illegal mining," he added.