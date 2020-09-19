Support the promotion of reproductive health and rights - Minister

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has appealed for the continuous support of all stakeholders in guaranteeing reproductive health and rights in the Country.

He said despite Government’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the gains made, much remained to be committed towards the realization of quality reproductive health particularly among young women.



The Regional Minister made the call when he opened a stakeholder’s meeting on the 2020 GoG/UNEFPA Seventh Country Programme (CP7) in Ho.



He noted that the youth also were in constant need of education on their rights, and called on stakeholders to sustain their empowerment, and developmental guidance.



“I will like to pay tribute to you all- leaders, activists, advocates, practitioners, for your unwavering commitment to the agenda of achieving the SDGs. Let’s envisage a world where young people’s rights are fulfilled, reproductive rights are protected, non-violence against women would be realized and guaranteed,” Dr Letsa said.



He entreated all to assume advocacy roles on the promotion of reproductive health and rights, saying, “the youth are the future of our world and every effort must be made to protect them and prepare them to achieve their dreams and full potentials.”

Mr Vitus Atanga of the UNFPA, hailed the steady progress in reproductive health and rights and also called for further improvement towards meeting set targets.



He commended the government and its partners, noting that the free senior high school policy came to support girl child education efforts.



“We all must play our roles. We must take up our voices and intervene to ensure that issues that would not promote the progress of girls are addressed,“ he entreated.



The meeting was on the theme “Reducing the Negative Practices of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices in the Volta and Oti Regions”.



Institutions including the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), and the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) collaborated on a series of activities under the Seventh Country Programme in six districts in the Volta Region and Oti Regions.

The Programme supports universal access to sexual and reproductive health rights and also ending preventable maternal deaths as well as sex and gender-based violence.



Mr Kennedy Goka, PPAG focal person said the Association was promoting planned parenting in the districts and was undertaking efforts to encourage adolescents to patronize health facilities.



He said mentorship sessions and vocational skills training was also being provided to help empower youths.



Madam Victoria Fato, VRCC focal person for the Programme said the institutions undertook joint monitoring of adolescent health services and trained service providers on the new National Operational Guidelines and Standards.



She said 15 midwives had received life-saving training, and also listed sensitization forums, vocational and business workshops for young ladies, media training, and the production of a video documentary on sexual and gender-based violence as part of the activities.

