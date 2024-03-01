Support us to complete all projects - Lands minister to staff

Samuel Abu Jinapor is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Source: MLNR-PR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on staff members of his ministry to support management in the successful completion of all pending projects, in the mining, forestry, and land sub-sectors of the ministry before the year's end.

He made this call to action when he addressed the management and staff of the ministry at the year's first durbar held on Friday, March 1, 2024.



Jinapor in his brief statement commended the Chief Director of the Ministry, Professor Agbesinyale, for his continuous dedication and support, hailing him as an excellent chief advisor on all policies and matters related to the ministry.



He acknowledged the pivotal role played by the chief director in the ministry's achievements under his tenure.

The minister also appreciated the staff and management of the ministry and remarked, saying "for a minister to deliver properly, there is a need for a civil service that is fit for purpose behind him," thus, a well motivated, trained and equipped staff to equate high productivity.



Jinapor also provided updates on infrastructure improvements, mentioning the construction of a disability-friendly elevator for easy accessibility to the building. Additionally, he disclosed management's plans for a comprehensive facelift of the entire edifice to enhance staff comfort.



As a gesture of appreciation, the minister assured the Staff of attractive packages for the upcoming Easter holidays.