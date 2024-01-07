Supporters back NPP’s Felicia Tettey's parliamentary candidature

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, Felicia Tettey

Some supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sagnarigu constituency, A.B.A Fuseini, have declared their support to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, Felicia Tettey.

Sanatu Abdul Razak, N’ma Adisa, and others made this known at this year’s widows and women’s group leaders donation organized by the NPP parliamentary candidate every year.



Every year, Felicia Tettey supports widows and vulnerable people in the Sagnarigu constituency as part of her corporate social responsibility.



This year she supported 20 widows and 5 women’s group leaders from each electoral area in the Sagnarigu constituency.



She also donated hampers to over 300 windows and some women’s group leaders in the constituency to mark the beginning of the New Year.



The defectees were part of the beneficiaries of the support presented to widows and vulnerable people across the Sagnarigu constituency.

N’ma Adisa, thanked the NPP parliamentary candidate for including them to be part of the support and urged her colleagues to vote for Felicia Tettey to represent them in parliament come 2024 general elections.



“Felicia Tettey is doing well but we haven’t given her the chance to lead us now this is the time Sagnarigu people need to give her the opportunity so that she will bring more development and support to the constituency”.



The Sagnarigu New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Felicia Tettey, noted that most women and the vulnerable in the constituency were financially challenged and could not celebrate the festive season reason why she normally supported them during this period.



She urged the women to support her win the 2024 general elections to ensure that the constituency is well developed.



“Even though in 2020 you didn’t vote for me this won’t prevent me from supporting you. I cherish you people a lot and I want the best for you so I will do everything within my power to ensure that you get the necessary support I will also plead with you to give me the power to be able to lobby for more support to develop the constituency and the human resource”.