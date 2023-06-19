1
Supporters mob Boakye Agyarko as he files his nomination

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a display of support and enthusiasm, supporters swarmed the premises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Headquarters in Asylum Down as former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, filed his nomination to contest in the flagbearership race to represent the party come 2024.

Out of the eleven candidates of the NPP who expressed interest in the flagbearer race and picked forms, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have so far filed their nominations.

This brings the number up to three candidates.

Supporters who were present at the party’s headquarters were in party colours, branded T-shirts of Boakye Agyako and other NPP paraphernalia.

They were captured chanting songs as the flagbearer hopeful entered the premises of the headquarters.

As he made his way through the supporters, Agyarko took the time to engage with individuals, exchanging warm greetings and heartfelt expressions of gratitude.

Boakye Agyarko was also captured dancing with the chanting crowd.

The flagbearer, Boakye Agyarko, is optimistic about winning the flagbearership and representing the party in the 2024 general election.







