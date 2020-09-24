Supporters of Joewise attacking my followers with impunity – Independent Candidate

Member of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu

Mr Kwasi Agyeman Amofa, the Independent Parliamentary candidate for Bekwai constituency, has accused supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Joe Osei Owusu (Joewise) of allegedly unleashing physical attacks on his supporters with the aim of intimidating them ahead of the elections.

Mr Amofa at a press conference on Wednesday September 23 alleged that the attacks follow his decision to contest as an independent candidate, a decision that threatens the chances of Joewise from being reelected as the lawmaker.



He revealed that the matter has been reported to the District Police however, the problem has not been addressed.



He said “Supporters of our main opponent have had little or no regard to the law and have persistently unleashed violence on our supporters with shameless impunity.



“There have been incessant attacks, threats and intimidations on our team members and supporters perpetrators by some errand supporters of the incumbent MP with the aim of with the aim of scaring off pour supporters some of these unprovoked attacks have been reported to the Police but sadly, the District Police Command has failed, neglected and or refused to do anything about these incidents and reports.”



But responding to the accusations in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the News 360 Wednesday September 23, Joewise denied the claims.



He alleged that it was Mr Amofa who rather brought ‘machomen’ to foment troubles in the area.

He said “There have been two instances of clashes reported to me and in each case it involves two specific individuals, one is a presenter and one is panelist of a programmer Amofa sponsors.



“Those two peoples are extremely insulting , I am a specific target, they insult me everyday . Chiefs have called me that I should take actions to stop the programme, market women and different kinds of people have complained why I don’t stop the programme but I have declined to be part of it.



“What I can emphatically say is that that programme is extremely offensive. Those two specific individuals have made comments on a radio station which have angered people.



“The radio station is located right in front of a social centre where many of the people working for the party congregate and most of my logistics are kept there .



“My information is that the Nassara Coordinator was driving towards that location when and he met people who are not residents of Bekwai , they don’t live or work in Bekwai, they were machomen brought in by Amofa.”