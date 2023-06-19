Supporters overwhelm James Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem 'Wo Ne Mahuoden' at emotional rally

James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North parliamentary aspirant

In a heartfelt display of unwavering support, James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North parliamentary aspirant, was mobbed by enthusiastic supporters during a recent rally in one of the communities within the constituency.

As the resounding melody of Deacon Sammy Baah's popular song; 'Wo Ne Mahuoden' filled the air, tears streamed down the faces of the passionate supporters who knelt before Gyakye Quayson, creating a touching and emotional moment.



The song's lyrics draw inspiration from the Biblical verse Matthew 22:14, which states; "For many are called, but few are chosen."



The powerful message resonated deeply with the supporters as they expressed their unwavering belief in Gyakye Quayson's leadership and candidacy.



The Assin North constituency, located in the Central Region of Ghana, is set to hold a highly anticipated by-election on June 27.



The election follows the Supreme Court's ruling, which declared James Gyakye Quayson's previous election as Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North unconstitutional.

In response to the court's decision, both major political parties have swiftly mobilized their forces and embarked on campaigns, seeking to rally voters and secure victory in the upcoming by-election.



The overwhelming support demonstrated by Gyakye Quayson's supporters reflects their dedication and loyalty, emphasizing their unwavering belief in his ability to represent their interests effectively.



With the by-election just around the corner, the race for the Assin North parliamentary seat intensifies, promising fierce competition as political parties vie for the opportunity to serve the constituency and fulfill the hopes and expectations of its residents.





Emotional moment as the people of Assin North join Hon. JAMES GYAKYE QUAYSON, a victim of injustice, to proclaim only GOD as their strength! pic.twitter.com/8kWMjJms65 — Gba.Rk (@TheGbark) June 19, 2023

YNA/WA