Supreme Court Petition: Apply the law not political affiliation - Yammin begs Judges

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration has charged judges of the Supreme Court (SC) to apply the law and not political affiliation in NDC’s presidential election petition.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by President John Dramani Mahama has filed a petition at the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the verdict of the 2020 presidential election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa in favor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Former President John Dramani has since failed to concede defeat after the declaration of the 2020 Presidential Election results citing widespread irregularities among other fraudulent acts as his reason



The former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Joseph Yammin speaking on Kumasi based Kumasi Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com begged Supreme Court Judges not to allow their affiliation with President Akufo-Addo and NPP to influence their decision on NDC’s elections petition.



“Some Supreme Court (SC) Judges are best friends of President Akufo-Addo and they are in good terms which majority of Ghanaians know. Even during their vetting, they openly admitted that they are in good terms with President Akufo-Addo but Ghanaians are begging them to think about the progress of Ghana than their political affiliation and their friendship” Yammin said.

“Per the figures Electoral Commission (EC) published, President Akufo-Addo didn’t get 50.1% votes but the figure NDC had, John Dramani Mahama won the elections. We believe Supreme Court Judges will do justice to NDC’s independent audit of the 2020 presidential election results”.



Joseph Yammin added that “President Akuffo-Addo appointed more Supreme Court Judges because he knew for a long time that the Electoral Commision will rig in the elections in his favour and NDC will petition the Supreme Court for justice”.



“But I’m happy during the vetting of the judges who President Akufo-Addo’s best friends are told the vetting committee that they will apply the law in the interest of Ghana but not the interest of President Akufo-Addo”. He stressed.