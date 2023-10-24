Supreme Court acted in bad faith in the Daniel Yaw Domelevo case - Justice Atuguba

Justice William Atuguba is a former Supreme Court Justice

Justice William Atuguba, a former Supreme Court judge, has said that the apex court’s decision in the matter of the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, was in bad faith.

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) won a case it took to the Supreme Court seeking its interpretation on the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ask the former A-G to proceed on accumulated leave, pending his retirement.



The Supreme Court declared in its ruling of May 31, 2023, that the president’s directive for the former A-G, Daniel Yao Domelevo, to proceed on leave was unconstitutional.



But speaking on the subject during a public lecture organised by Solidare Ghana and the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana, the retired Supreme Court justice, William Atuguba, said it was done in bad faith.



"The Supreme Court acted in bad faith in the Daniel Yaw Domelevo Case [brought by CDD and others] and the Covid-19 case [Brought by Democracy Hub (FixTheCountry)]," he said.

