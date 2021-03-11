Supreme Court complicit in Domelevo’s forced retirement - CSOs

The Civil Society Organisations Against Corruption has accused the Supreme Court of being complicit in the ”purposeful and targeted, and the “unconstitutional forced retirement” of former Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo.

At a press conference held today Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the CSOs opined that the failure of the Court to make a pronouncement on two separate suits challenging the constitutionality of the Auditor General’s “forced leave” by the Office of the President, gave room for constitution breach.



“The Coalition notes with regret that the Supreme Court is yet to determine two (2) suits relating to the constitutionality of the Auditor General’s forced ‘accumulated leave’ by the President which were filed by Prof Kwaku Asare and 9 CSOs in July and October 2020 respectively. In part, this delay in hearing these-time sensitive cases has rendered some of the issues before the court moot and has allowed a grave breach of the Constitution to fester, in our estimation,” the CSOs stated.



“The questions regarding Mr. Domelevo’s date of birth which formed the recent basis for the President’s letter were not handled in accordance with the Constitutional directive in Article 23. The actions of the office of the President and the Audit Service affirm our belief that Mr. Domelevo has been unfairly targeted.”

Addressing the media, the Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development CDD-Ghana, Dr. Kojo Asante said the forced retirement breaches Article 23 of the constitution.



