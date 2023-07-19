Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill by UCC don

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

The Supreme Court of Ghana has reportedly thrown out an application to stop the Parliament of Ghana from proceeding with the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, a nine-member Supreme Court panel, presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, unanimously dismissed the application, which was filed by a Research Fellow with the Centre for Gender Research, Advocacy and Documentation (CEGRAD), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Amanda Odoi.



The court ruled that the plaintiff did not give it reason enough to order parliament to stop its processes to pass the anti-gay bill.



The report also indicated that the academic also withdrew the case of contempt he filed against the Speaker of Parliament; Alban Bagbin.



Dr. Amanda Odoi is one of two Ghanaians who sued Bagbin at the Supreme Court asking the court to stop parliament from passing the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.



The other person is; Paul Boama Sefa, a farmer.



Meanwhile, the Parliament of Ghana has adopted the motion of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliament Committee on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI bill)

This followed the second reading of the bill on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.



The bill is now at the consideration stage where the house is expected to go through it, clause by clause and make the necessary amendment proposed by the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.



