Supreme Court dismisses injunction against EC's Limited Voter Registration

Ghana's supreme court

The Supreme Court has dismissed an injunction filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties in an attempt to halt the Electoral Commission (EC) from proceeding with the limited registration of voters.

A five-member panel, led by Chief Justice Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, rejected the application as a result of the absence of the applicants or their legal representatives in court to present the case.



During the hearing today, no legal counsel or representative was present on behalf of the NDC or any of the other political parties.



However, a Deputy Chairperson of the EC, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, and the EC's legal counsel, Justine Amenuvor, were in attendance in court.

More soon...



