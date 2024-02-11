Supreme Court throws out suit challenging right of teacher unions to strike

File photo

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed a suit challenging the right of teacher unions to embark on strike.

The legal battle ensued when Child Rights International, a civil society group advocating for children's rights, took Ghana's three prominent teacher unions—GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT - to the Supreme Court over their strike actions.



Claiming the strikes infringed on children's rights, the organization sought a declaration that the strikes were unconstitutional.



During the court proceedings on February 6, 2024, counsel for the plaintiff argued that while teachers have the right to unionize, striking is a limitation on this right, citing Article 28(4) of the Constitution.



However according to a report by Asaaseradioonline.com, the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with this argument, emphasizing the importance of strikes in democracy and questioning the consistency of the plaintiff's position.



Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of the teachers, affirming their right to unionize and strike.

The suit was deemed mischievous and incompetent, leading to its withdrawal by counsel, who was subsequently ordered to pay GHC40,000 in costs shared among the parties involved.



GA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Some Ghanaians reject 'President' Bawumia’s promise to scrap three taxes - Watch #TrendingGH on GhanaWeb TV below:



