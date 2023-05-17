14
Menu
News

Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Gyakye Quayson's dual citizenship case on May 17

James Gyakye Quayson James Gyakye Quayson, embattled MP for Assin North

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgement in the case in which the restrained Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson has been dragged to the court.

The judgement of the court will put finality and clarity on whether the restrained NDC MP violented the Supreme laws of the country prior to filing his application to contest as a Parliamentary.

The petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, contends that the lawmaker held dual citizenship as a Ghanaian and a Canadian at the time of filing his processes to the EC, and therefore was not qualified to contest the elections in 2020.

Michael Ankomah Ninfah is urging the apex Court to declare that the restrained MP held dual citizenship and at the time he was contesting the Parliamentary election in 2020 and that his nationality switch had not taken proper effect.

The panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Dotse which also includes Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, (CJ nominee), Justice Yonny Kulendi and Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu are to put finality to the matter.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia