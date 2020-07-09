General News

Supreme Court to resume sitting on July 14

The Supreme court of Ghana

The Supreme Court will hear all of its listed cases on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, an official statement announced, in Accra, on Thursday.

Thereafter, it said, the hearing of cases would continue as scheduled.



The statement, signed by Ms. Cynthia Pamela Addo, Judicial Secretary, therefore, urged the public to take notice accordingly.

The Apex Court on Tuesday, July 7, suspended hearing and adjourned matters before it.

