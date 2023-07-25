Supreme Court unanimously dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's review application

James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North

James Gyakye Quayson's review application, which aimed to challenge the Supreme Court's decision to declare his 2020 election as Member of Parliament for Assin-North as unconstitutional, has been dismissed by the apex court.

According to Graphic report, a nine-member panel of the apex court unanimously declared that the application did not meet the necessary threshold for review, as stipulated by the 1992 Constitution and the Supreme Court rules.



The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, delivered the court's decision, stating that most of the grounds raised by Mr. Quayson in his application were simply a rehash of the arguments presented in the original case.



Furthermore, the court highlighted that certain grounds in the review application amounted to mere disagreements the applicant had with the court's judgment, which did not constitute exceptional circumstances for the court to exercise its review jurisdiction in favor of the MP.

"The Application for review is dismissed as without merit," graphic quoted Justice Torkornoo.



