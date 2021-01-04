Supreme court to hear Amewu’s injunction case today

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The supreme court will today, Monday, January 4, 2020, begin hearing of a case challenging the order of a High Court in Ho that granted an injunction against the swearing-in of Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region, Peter John Amewu.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Yaw Appau has granted an application for an abridgment of time for the expeditious handling of the case.



The Court prior to fixing the hearing date ordered the interested parties to file their response to the application by Thursday, December 31, at 12noon.



While the AGs department also files within the same day.



Subject matter



The Attorney General filed an application to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for an order of certiorari directed at the High Court, Ho, Volta Region, for the Supreme Court to quash the orders of the High Court, Ho, given 23rd December, placing an injunction against the Hohoe MP-elect taking his seat.

The AG is also seeking an order to prohibit the High Court of Justice George Boadi, from further hearing or conducting proceedings in the said suit.



The AG contends that the High Court has no jurisdiction under Article 33 of the Constitution to entertain a matter in the nature of a parliamentary election petition and to grant any relief(s), interim, interlocutors, or final, available in a parliamentary election commenced under Article 99 and Section 16 of PNDCL 284, Representation of the People’s Law.



The AG, therefore, sees the proceedings of Justice George Boadi’s court of 23rd December as void because it violated the Constitution.



This comes after an ex-parte injunction application brought by Professor Margaret Kweku and four others against MP-elect for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, seeking among others to bar Mr Amewu from holding himself up as MP for Hohoe until the 17,000+ voters in the SALL area(Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi) have been allowed to vote in the parliamentary elections.