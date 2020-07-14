General News

Surge in armed robbery at Kumasi metropolis, police alerts residence



The Ashanti Regional Police Command has advised residents to be alert, while efforts are made to arrest all armed robbers to nib the current trend of robberies within the Kumasi Metropolis in the bud.

This comes after the Police noticed a rise in armed robbery by some suspected robbers operating in and around the Kumasi metropolis.



In a statement, the Police hinted that, the suspects often target people who have gone to withdraw cash from the Bank, adding that the suspects lurk around bank premises and use motorbikes to trail unsuspecting victims and then rob them off their money at the least opportune time.



The Command has therefore advised the public, particularly those who go to withdraw huge sums of money from financial institutions to resort to electronic transfers and transactions where applicable, amongst others.



“Institutions who must carry huge sums can also request for Police escort. Be mindful of those you communicate with about your banking transactions; When driving, look out for those who follow you, whether in cars or on motorbikes;When you become suspicious of anything, make a brief stop at any filling station, a Police Station or any public place as a safe haven; Banks are advised to mount security cameras at their premises and monitor them 24/7 around the clock,” the Police advised.



Below is a statement:



PRESS RELEASE

PUBLIC AFFAIRS UNIT REGIONAL POLICE HEADQUARTERS POST OFFICE BOX 1903 KUMASI



13TH JULY, 2020



PUBLIC EDUCATION ON EMERGING ROBBERY TREND IN THE KUMASI METROPOLIS The Ashanti Regional Police Command has taken serious view of the modus operandi of some suspected armed robbers operating in and around the Kumasi metropolis and wishes to educate residents to be alert, while efforts are made to arrest all of them to nib the current trend of robberies within the metropolis in the bud.



The suspects often target people who have gone to withdraw cash from the Bank. The suspects lurk around bank premises and use motorbikes to trail unsuspecting victims and then rob them off their money at the least opportune time.



The Command therefore advise the public, particularly those who go to withdraw huge sums of money from financial institutions to take the following precautionary measures in order not to fall prey to the activities of these nefarious characters:



Resort to electronic transfers and transactions where applicable. Institutions who must carry huge sums can also request for Police escort.

Be mindful of those you communicate with about your banking transactions; When driving, look out for those who follow you, whether in cars or on motor bikes;



When you become suspicious of anything, make a brief stop at any filling station, a Police Station or any public place as a safe haven;



Banks are advised to mount security cameras at their premises and monitor them 24/7 around the clock;



Bank security guards must question motorbike riders who are seen lurking around banking premises;



Persons who go to the bank must be wary of those who lurk around the banking premises aimlessly and report them to the police officer on duty;



The Police Command is appealing to the general public, especially anyone with information on suspected criminals or any suspicious characters within their

communities to report them to the Police through the following emergency 0299207770, 18555, 112 and 191 (Toll Free).



Any reliable information given to the Police will be given the necessary and prompt attention it deserves, in order to curb this emerging trend of crime in the Kumasi metropolis and in the region. The Command sends a strong warning to those behind this crime to put a stop to it because they will be dealt with ruthlessly when arrested.



The Command once again wish to assure the law abiding people of the Ashanti Region that we will continue to provide the very best security in the region for all to go about their activities without fear and in peace.



ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE

PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER / ASHANTI REGION



