Suspect bites off police officer’s thumb at Kasoa

Thu, 4 Feb 2021 Source: Kasapa FM
A 22-year-old man, Eric Awutey has bitten off the thumb of a police officer in an attempt to resist arrest.
The police officer, Corporal Kasim Amenu, was sent to the Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment.
The Gomoa East District Police Command has not yet commented about the unfortunate incident.
Meanwhile, police say the suspect will be arranged before court soon to face the law.
Source: Kasapa FM
Related Articles:
- We’ll repair bad roads and equip the police for our safety - Kade MP assures constituency after Pramkese highway robbery
- Seven remanded into police custody for alleged murder
- Police going for operations in taxis unacceptable – Security Consultant
- Robbers attack ambulance transporting pregnant woman in labour, shoot driver
- Kade police officers used taxi cab with one AK 47 riffle for anti-robbery operation - Report
- Read all related articles