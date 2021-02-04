Suspect bites off police officer’s thumb at Kasoa

The victim, Corporal Kasim Amenu is currently receiving treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic

A 22-year-old man, Eric Awutey has bitten off the thumb of a police officer in an attempt to resist arrest.

The police officer, Corporal Kasim Amenu, was sent to the Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment.



The Gomoa East District Police Command has not yet commented about the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect will be arranged before court soon to face the law.