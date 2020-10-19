Suspect freed as Gbefi residents allegedly attack Kpando police officers

Over 800 residents are said to have attacked the 8 police officers

Citi News is reporting that about 400 residents of Gbefi in the Volta Region have attacked police officers of the Kpando Command and allegedly freed a suspect arrested by the officers.

According to the report, the incident happened in the presence of the Police Chief of the area, DSP Hilarious Avornyo, who is also the Commander of the Anfoega District of the Ghana Police Service.



An indigene of the area who is resident abroad is said to have reported to the polce on Sunday morning about a murder threat made on his life by the Asafoatse [Asafoatse Agulo] of Gbefi over a piece of land which the complainant is said to have claimed was being used to cultivate marijuana by the suspect.



Following the complaint, 8 officers from the Kpando Command allegedly engaged the suspect in a chase and subsequently arresed him but were attacked by some incensed residents of the Kpefi area who were about 400 in number.

The attackers are said to have seized a mobile phone belonging to one of the police officers and also forcefully took custody of the suspect who was in handcuffs.



The Anfoega District Commander, DSP Avornyo admitted to Citi News on being present during the attack but stated that he will only speak on the matter to the media with authorization from the Regional Command.