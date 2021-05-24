Suspect picked up over murder of headteacher in Cape Coast

The suspect is a teacher at the Ansapatu Basic School

• A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of the late Gorman Ayifah

• The deceased was headteacher of Ansapatu Basic School



• He was shot dead in his BMW car on his compound



The Central Regional police have picked up a male teacher at the Ansapatu Basic School, following the demise of the school's headteacher over the weekend.



The suspect, who is currently in police grips is assisting them with investigations.



This news was confirmed to the media by the Central Regional police spokesperson, DSP Irene Oppong.



She did not give further details about the suspect, asaaseradio.com reports.

Background



40-year-old Gorman Ayifah, popularly known as 'Dr Sting' was shot dead by unknown assailants in his home at Cape Coast on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



The deceased, who was in his BMW car on his compound was shot through the driver's side door while returning from a population census training.



He was the headteacher of Ansapatu Basic School near Effutu and also a former Yes FM radio presenter in Cape Coast.



The deceased's body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy.