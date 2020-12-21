Suspected Kantamanto market arsonist arrested

The suspected arsonist was arrested at his hideout in Ho

The Ghana Police Service have arrested an alleged individual suspected to be the arsonist behind the recent Kantamanto market fire outbreak.

A Daily Guide reportage suggests that the suspect whose name was given as Daniel Dah Kormlah, aged 41, was identified through police investigations into the Kantamanto fire incident.



The source added that the police and other intelligence agencies have begun arresting persons believed to be linked to recent arsons in some markets across the country.



A number of major markets including the Kaneshie market have been razed down by fire.



The suspect who was on the run was apprehended by a joint team of Police and Intelligence Operatives.

The suspect was then arrested at his hideout in Ho in the Volta Region on Friday evening December 18, 2020, at about 10 pm.



“Upon further interrogation, it was realized that the suspect was believed to be an active member on various political platforms, namely NDC Group Administrators, Renaissance Agenda 2020, among others.



“Phone records showed several conversations with other persons aimed at incitement to riot and possible conspiracy to attack other state institutions,” the report stated further.



He admitted to having had such conversations and to be engaging with like-minded persons to execute some acts with the potential to breach the peace of the nation, sources say.